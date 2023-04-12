Business for Calderdale donate nearly £8,000 to provide free holiday schemes for children

Surplus funds generated from the 2022 Business for Calderdale awards will provide free holiday schemes for local children during the half term holidays in May and October 2023.

Healthy Holidays Calderdale schemes provide much needed holiday places free to children eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

Steve Duncan, CEO of CFFC who manage the grants, said: “This donation of £7,900 will really support children and give them fun holiday experiences during half term breaks whilst also tackling disadvantage in Calderdale. We are finding that in the cost-of-living crisis more families are in need, and we still have the same amount of funding to work with, so this additional money to give out as grants is hugely appreciated.”

Chair of Business for Calderdale, Nick Worsnop added, “Reducing inequalities and investing in children is important for the Business for Calderdale Committee and this is a direct way that we can make a difference. If we are to celebrate excellence in business in Calderdale in future years, it is vital that we sow the seed and support young people to receive the best start to life and education now.”

Nominations for this years’ Business for Calderdale Awards will be opened shortly. For more information and to be notified when nominations are open, visit www.businessforcalderdale.co.uk and register your details.

