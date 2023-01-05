News you can trust since 1853
Business: Halifax pub threatened with closure will stay open 'for foreseeable future'

A Halifax pub that was going to shut this month has been saved from closure.

By Sarah Fitton
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 1:58pm

The Oddy’s at King Cross has pledged to stay open “for the foreseeable future”.

The pub had announced it would close on January 20 after what it had described as “a hard couple of years” for the pub trade.

The pub has now said: “Some great news – we are keeping the doors open for the foreseeable future.

The Oddy's is staying open
"There are going to be a few changes and some developments but all good news.”

