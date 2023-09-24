Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discover Halifax has launched Harvest Hampers, and are inviting local residents to donate non-perishable food items at designated Harvest Hamper locations until November 5.

These donations will directly benefit local food banks, providing essential support to the community heading into the winter months.

The Harvest Hampers accept donations of various non-perishable food items, such as canned goods, rice, and pasta.

Photo: Discover Halifax

Chloe McNeill, Discover Halifax manager, said: “We know times are difficult and that families are having to make very careful choices about spending.

"These local support organisations are increasingly important and this is just a small but significant way people can come together to support them.”

Discover Halifax, the initiative delivered by Halifax Business Improvement District, is focused on making Halifax a vibrant and welcoming town centre. Established in 2017 and

now in its second term, Discover Halifax collaborates with local businesses and key partners on events, trails, and activities designed specifically to attract visitors and boost footfall.