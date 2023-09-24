Businesses and food banks in Halifax town centre join forces to provide food hampers for those in need
Discover Halifax has launched Harvest Hampers, and are inviting local residents to donate non-perishable food items at designated Harvest Hamper locations until November 5.
These donations will directly benefit local food banks, providing essential support to the community heading into the winter months.
The Harvest Hampers accept donations of various non-perishable food items, such as canned goods, rice, and pasta.
Chloe McNeill, Discover Halifax manager, said: “We know times are difficult and that families are having to make very careful choices about spending.
"These local support organisations are increasingly important and this is just a small but significant way people can come together to support them.”
Discover Halifax, the initiative delivered by Halifax Business Improvement District, is focused on making Halifax a vibrant and welcoming town centre. Established in 2017 and
now in its second term, Discover Halifax collaborates with local businesses and key partners on events, trails, and activities designed specifically to attract visitors and boost footfall.
If you’d like to contribute, visit one of the five Harvest Hamper host locations to donate food items. They are Brass, Discover Halifax Hub, Specsavers, The White Horse and Virgin Money.