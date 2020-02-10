“By far the worst I have experienced” - owner of Harrison Lord Gallery on the flooding that hit Brighouse

The owner of the Harrison Lord Gallery says the flooding that Storm Ciara brought to Brighouse is by far the worst he has seen in the town for more than 25 years.

Steve Lord says his workroom and stockroom were left completely under water, various roads into the town were blocked with flood water and many businesses have been affected.

“I’ve been in business in Brighouse for over 25 years and this is the first time that I have ever been flooded,” he said.

“We have had floods in Brighouse before, Boxing Day 2015 comes to mind, but today’s flooding is by far the worst I have experienced.

“It is devastating to see all your hard work floating around in filthy brown water. Thankfully, due to a big team effort, a lot of artwork was saved but the damage is still considerable.

“I have a pump to keep usual flood waters at bay but the sheer volume of water and the speed with which it rose completely overwhelmed it.

“When the water has hopefully subsided will be the time to take stock and start the big clean up operation.”