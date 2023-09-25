Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Friends of Calder Holmes Park meeting takes place at Hebden Bridge Town Hall at 9.30am on Thursday, October 5.

The aim of the meeting is to identify some aims for the newly-formed group and identify the next steps.

There will also be an update on the playground, where play equipment has been out of action since the beginning of the summer.

Calder Holmes Park, in Hebden Bridge, where equipment has been cordoned off

Safety issues have meant both the central tower climbing frame and slide and the rocking boat have been cordoned off, one of the two swings for older children has also been missing for some time, and the water play area needs some work.