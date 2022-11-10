Calder Valley Radio to hold marathon 50 hour fundraising broadcast later this month

Michelle Barlow sitting at the desk of the station's new production suite, kindly funded by the Bearder charity.

The online community radio station was launched in July 2020 and is based at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

It broadcasts music shows featuring tracks from the 1950's to the present day and runs features, interviews and news.

Tim Morsley, programme controller, says the fact that the station's presenters are locally based means they have formed a connection with their audience, who enjoy hearing their different personalities on air.

Michelle Barlow with special guest Bob Bridgestock, an ex-West Yorkshire police detective who resided with his wife, Carol, for some years in Calderdale. They are now crime-fiction writers.

"When I joined the station in October 2021, we welcomed several new local presenters to the station, some of whom had previously worked at the local hospital radio, Radio Calderdale," he said.

"We have expanded the schedule to contain as much many local voices and live shows as possible.

"We currently have a team of 11 local presenters on air each week who bring a wide range of shows to the station."

Tim says the fact that presenters produce their own shows and wholly decide their output goes down well with the audience.

Guy Parry, a founder member of Calder Valley Radio

"We have received positive feedback about the wide range of music we play and that we don't stick to rigid playlists of the same 50 songs etc," he said.

"They love the fact that the presenter is able to enthuse and engage with the music they are playing. This is because all our presenters produce their own shows.

"I think the main thing we provide which many other stations don't is genuinely local presenters who come on the radio to talk to their audience as a friend from down the road.

"Being local with local presenters means we can talk about local events, festivals or big gigs like the many bands that have performed at the Piece Hall recently or the Big Sleep Out, Calderdale Pride or the Halloween Pumpkin trail in Hebden Bridge.”

Tim says the station has come a long way since it started, and is now registered as a Community Interest Company.

"Our immediate plans are to secure more funding to keep the station running. We have monthly costs and licences, and of course, we are entirely staffed by volunteers, so we are keen to attract show sponsorships and link in with local businesses."

It is hoped the upcoming marathon 50 hour broadcast from November 25 to 27, which will be entirely live from the studios, will attract some additional funding to the station.

"We will be celebrating 70 years of the singles charts as our theme for the weekend," said Tim, "but it will also be a great opportunity to showcase our wide range of shows and entertainment.

"Moving forward, we hope to get out and about even more, and run live events to build our profile in the community and make further connections.

"We are always looking for new volunteers and presenters to come on board with a wide range of interests.

"We welcome all people from all sides of the local community and would welcome a diverse range of people. Anyone interested can contact Michelle or David on [email protected]"

