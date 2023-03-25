Calder Valley resident is part of new presidential team to lead the Beef Shorthorn Society

Stepping up from vice-president to president is Tim Riley of the Stoneyroyd herd.

A breeder with a 15-year association with the breed and the Society, Tim has run a beef and sheep hill farm in Midgley, near Hebden Bridge for more than 30 years.

Tim also brings wider experience in agricultural, food and environmental policy and governance. He is on the board of the Food Standards Agency and of DEFRA’s Veterinary Medicines Directorate. A background in genetics has informed the Society’s breed development work and nationally, the UK’s Farm Animal Genetic Resources Advisory Committee.

Tim Riley

Tim said he was honoured to take on the role as Society president and hoped to be able to use both his experience and expertise to help the Society position the Beef Shorthorn as the preferred choice for beef farming going forward.

“It is important that we, as breeders, continue to develop the Beef Shorthorn as the best and most adaptable choice for modern beef farming.

“My own experience in switching to the Beef Shorthorn has demonstrated what the breed can offer and I am excited to continue helping breeders capitalise on the huge potential offered by the breed as low input replacement cows and as quality beef for the consumer,” added Tim.

“Beef Shorthorns have the genetics for adaptability to different climates, landscapes, and systems. This has become even more important with economic and climate challenges and with agricultural policy favouring sustainable and regenerative farming.”

John Scott. Picture: Jim Varney

Meanwhile, taking on the vice-president’s position is Ross-shire breeder John Scott of the Fearn herd.

Having bred Shorthorns for more than 25 years, alongside a commercial suckler herd and both pedigree and commercial sheep flocks and an arable enterprise, John brings a great deal of practical experience to the role, as well as a passion for breed promotion and development.