Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation chief Owen Williams given award in New Year's Honours

The Chief Executive of the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, Owen Williams has been awarded the OBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to healthcare in West Yorkshire.

Mr Williams. 51, joined the Trust in 2012 from Calderdale Council where he was Chief Executive.

“As a working class black lad from Bradford, I am really pleased and honoured to have been recognised for my contribution to healthcare across West Yorkshire," he said.

“Growing up taught me that life would never be straight forward but with the right support and love from family, friends and work colleagues, anything is possible.

“The number of people who have challenged and guided me over the years are too many to mention individually, but you know who you are, and I thank you for your wise words and I really do hope that you continue to keep me grounded in the service of others.

“I am sad that both my parents and mother-in-law are no longer with us to share in this recognition as without the ability to stand on their shoulders none of this would have been possible.

"However I am sure this award will have put a smile on their faces.

“Finally, I am very thankful to my wife Heather and our three boys, Jason, Vaughn and Finlay for looking after me through both the good and harder times. It means so much to be around you all at this moment in my life.

Before that he was also Chief Executive at Rossendale Council in Lancashire and a Director of Marketing and Communications at Bradford Council.