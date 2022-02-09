Calderdale animal rescue centre faces closure if new site is not found - how you can help

Pennine Animal Welfare Society, known affectionately by everyone as PAWS, faces closure following the ‘devastating news’ their landlord wants them to vacate their current site by August 5.

The animal rescue, which opened its doors in 2007, became a registered charity in 2014 and works within a 15 mile radius of Todmorden helping to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome cats and dogs to their new forever homes.

Susan Curran, who is the centre manager, lives on the site and also faces losing her home as well as the centre’s closure.

She said: “I am completely numb following receipt of the Section 25 Notice. Six months is hardly enough time to pack up everything, let alone find another site, set-up the kennels and cattery again and then the trauma of moving the animals.

"I am fearful for the future of the charity and hope that the landlord will allow us more time to find somewhere.

“I am not worried about myself, but I am very worried about the long-stay animals who live with me. If I have to go into a rental property it is unlikely they will allow me to have three dogs.”

The Trustees are holding an emergency meeting to discuss the options but unless the charity can find another suitable location to rent or buy then they may well have to close their doors.

The charity has been trying to raise funds to buy land and buildings for some time now and is pressing ahead with a publicity campaign to fundraise for a new premises.

Michele Way, Chair of Trustees, said: “We have tried to engage the landlord in discussion in the past to ascertain our tenure of the site but the landlord was unwilling to enter into any negotiation and it has proved difficult to achieve any significant progress in this matter.

"The Trustees will do their best to ensure the charity continues to help local people and their animals, in whatever form that might take.

"Our goal is to secure a long lease on some land and buildings or ideally, we would like to buy somewhere and then we will have secured the future for the rescue where we have complete freedom to grow.

"We are looking for sponsorship from local people, businesses and if any landowners have about four acres of flattish land they can spare then please get in touch.”

PAWS has helped rescue and rehome many animals over the past few years – over 1,500 animals in total.