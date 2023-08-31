Calderdale animal sanctuary waves goodbye to its final rescue cat as it shuts for good

Forever Loved Cat Rescue has closed for good today (Thursday) after waving goodbye to its final rehomed feline.

Its owner posted on Facebook: “We are now officially closed. Sadly, this is permanent due to a change in my health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are extremely grateful for the support you have all shown for our successful little rescue. We couldn’t have done it without you.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sanctuary is closing for good

"The shares, the likes, the words of encouragement, financial donations and charity shop donations – they have all helped us to succeed and enabled us to help a huge number of cats .

"In our three short years, we have rescued and rehomed 430 cats and kittens.

"The blood, sweat and tears have all been worth it.