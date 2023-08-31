Calderdale animal sanctuary waves goodbye to its final rescue cat as it shuts for good
Forever Loved Cat Rescue has closed for good today (Thursday) after waving goodbye to its final rehomed feline.
Its owner posted on Facebook: “We are now officially closed. Sadly, this is permanent due to a change in my health.
"We are extremely grateful for the support you have all shown for our successful little rescue. We couldn’t have done it without you.
"The shares, the likes, the words of encouragement, financial donations and charity shop donations – they have all helped us to succeed and enabled us to help a huge number of cats .
"In our three short years, we have rescued and rehomed 430 cats and kittens.
"The blood, sweat and tears have all been worth it.
"We will miss the chaos of fostering rescue cats but will all continue to dedicate ourselves and our time to helping animals in need in other ways.”