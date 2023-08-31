News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale animal sanctuary waves goodbye to its final rescue cat as it shuts for good

An animal sanctuary in Elland has shut down.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Forever Loved Cat Rescue has closed for good today (Thursday) after waving goodbye to its final rehomed feline.

Its owner posted on Facebook: “We are now officially closed. Sadly, this is permanent due to a change in my health.

"We are extremely grateful for the support you have all shown for our successful little rescue. We couldn’t have done it without you.

The sanctuary is closing for goodThe sanctuary is closing for good
"The shares, the likes, the words of encouragement, financial donations and charity shop donations – they have all helped us to succeed and enabled us to help a huge number of cats .

"In our three short years, we have rescued and rehomed 430 cats and kittens.

"The blood, sweat and tears have all been worth it.

"We will miss the chaos of fostering rescue cats but will all continue to dedicate ourselves and our time to helping animals in need in other ways.”

