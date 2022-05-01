Calderdale author and illustrator release second Wainhouse Tower-based book

'The Dragons of Wainhouse Tower and The Great Butterfly Conundrum' is the latest project by Calderdale author Sarah Stone and illustrator Sue Cordingley.

It is the sequel to the hit tale 'The Dragons of Wainhouse Tower' and continues the adventures of a little boy named Ted who made friends with one of the tower's fiery creatures, Raken, in the first book.

The new story follows Ted as he tries to persuade his friend Raken not to eat butterflies and to find an alternative food source. One of the book's main aims is to educate children about the importance of conservation, as well as the need to look after the environment.

Calderdale author, Sarah Stone, and illustrator, Sue Cordingley with their latest book 'The Dragons of Wainhouse Tower and The Great Butterfly Conundrum'

Sarah and Sue held a launch for their new book at The Book Corner in the Piece Hall last week which included a performance by Halifax Town Crier Les Cutts.