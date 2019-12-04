Calderdale businesses and individuals nominated for Yorkshire Choice Awards

Calderdale businesses and individuals are among the nominees for this year’s Yorkshire Choice Awards.

The borough has entries nominated in 10 of the 11 categories at the event.

We have six candidates in the Independent Business of the Year category - Classroom Secrets Ltd, Ami Hallgarth Jewellery, Al’s Emporium, Hudson Belle, Loafers Vinyl & Coffee, and Pure Travel.

There are also six nominees in the New Starter Business of the Year section - Hudson Belle, Jamocha Coffee Lounge, Pride & Provenance, Sleep Over Goals - Teepee Parties, Stafford Manor Holdings and Unmasked Mental Health.

Ed Riley, Michael Gianotti and Paul Greenwood have been shortlisted for the Business Man of the Year award, while Claire Riley and Martina Woodworth are shortlisted for Business Woman of the Year.

Classroom Secrets, Cardelium. and Pride & Provenance are named in the Customer Service Award category, while Disability Support Calderdale, Hebden Bridge and Unmasked Mental Health are in the running for the Charitable Business Award.

Fundraising couple Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson have been shortlisted in the Kate Grainger Award for Outstanding Contribution.

They are also nominees in the Inspirational Individual of the Year section along with Chris Wild and Robert Hawkins, and in the Local Fundraiser of the Year category along with Bloodwise Honley Fundraising Group, Disability Support Calderdale, Hebden Bridge and Jodie Smith, of Sowerby Bridge.

Logan Bell has been shortlisted for the Sporting Achievement of the Year award, while Cheryl Jane Ambler, of Sowerby Bridge, the Faye Knowles Chapman Foundation, and Kimberley Shedden are all shortlisted for the Volunteer of the Year award.

The Yorkshire Choice Awards recognise and raise the awareness of local people and independent businesses that are inspirational in their own way or in the markets they serve.

To vote, go to https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere.