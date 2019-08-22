Calderdale care home rated inadequate vows improvements will be made

A Calderdale care home says it has taken action after it was placed in special measures following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors visited Calderdale Retreat in May and found breaches in relation to safe care and treatment, person-centred care, dignity and respect, staffing, recruitment, complaints and good governance, and rated the home as inadequate.

The CQC will keep the service under review and will re-inspect the care home within six months to check for significant improvements.

Calderdale Retreat is a purpose built residential care home on Rochdale Road providing care for around 40 people aged 65 and over.

The report found that residents were not safe, risks were not assessed and appropriately managed, and when accidents occurred, action was not always taken to keep people safe.

The report also found that medicines were not managed safely, there were not always enough staff to give people the care they needed, and complaints were not always dealt with appropriately.

Inspectors said training did not always equip staff with the skills needed to do their job, and people did not always receive the healthcare support they needed in a timely way.

The report said people received a choice of food and drinks, the environment was clean, well maintained and furnished to a good standard.

Inspectors said relatives liked the staff, although some were found to be kind and caring, whereas others weren’t, and people’s privacy and dignity were not always maintained.

It was found that the service was not well-led, leadership was weak and inconsistent due to repeated management changes in 2019 which, combined with a high turnover of staff, had impacted negatively on the service.

In a statement, the care home said: “The safety and wellbeing of the people who live at Calderdale Retreat is paramount, and we take all feedback from the Care Quality Commission very seriously.

“Following the recent inspection, we took immediate action to address the challenges, implementing a comprehensive and robust action plan to address the feedback.

“We have re-appointed the home manager who was responsible for driving forward improvements and the subsequent positive outcomes following the previous inspection in 2017. We have strengthened the leadership of the home with the recruitment of a clinical lead and deputy manager who along with the dedicated staff team will provide greater continuity of care.

“We remain committed and dedicated to providing good quality, person centred care to meet the needs of people. We are confident that we will have made significant positive progress by our next inspection.”