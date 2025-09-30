Calderdale care home resident celebrates 103rd birthday

Roy Collins

A Calderdale care home resident has recently celebrated his 103rd birthday.

Roy Collins, who lives at the Eagle Care Home in Elland, was brought up in Bailiff Bridge, along with his two brothers.

He spent five-and-a-half years in the RAF, and was demobbed in 1946, aged 24.

He was then posted to Belgium, Germany and Norway before meeting his future wife Isobel during a posting in Dundee.

Roy during his time in the RAF

They were married on December 30, 1946 in Fife before moving to Rastrick.

Roy sold vacuum cleaners after leaving the RAF before working in insurance and then worked for Millers Oils in Brighouse, where he worked until he retired.

Their daughter Janet was born in 1960.

Roy was a member of Castlefield Golf Club in Brighouse and Hove Edge Bowling Club, as well as the Brighouse Wine Circle, and used to make his own lager and wine at home.

Eagle Care Home held a special celebration for Roy’s birthday last week, with two singers performing, a buffet and a birthday cake, along with balloons and cupcakes.