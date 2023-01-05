Irene celebrating her 100th birthday

"Irene has only been with us a short while,” said care home manager Manjinder Dhiman, “but we wanted to make sure her 100th birthday would be a special one.

"We worked alongside her family to ensure this was to Irene’s tastes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene’s family visited her throughout the day, while she also received a card from King Charles and was visited by Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher.

There was also a singer, who sang Irene’s favourite songs, as well as a special birthday cake.

"It really was a great day for Irene and we are honoured to be able to do this for her,” said Manjinder.

“Irene was born in Halifax, at Pellon Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She loves nature, flowers, music and, in particular, animals.

"Irene has always had lots of pets, mainly dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Irene was married in her 20’s and had a lovely married life.

"She has two children and five grandchildren. She is a very family oriented lady and still is to this day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene said: “Oh it was a wonderful day, I thoroughly enjoyed it and it was so special.