Calderdale care home to be demolished and these luxury apartments built in its place

Plans to demolish a former Calderdale care home and create a luxury apartment complex have been given the go-ahead.

Plans were submitted by Calder Property Development LLP to demolish the former Elm Royd care home in Brighouse and build a block of 35 apartments.

How the apartment complex will look in Brighouse (Picture VIDA Architects,)

Now planning officers have given approval for the plans.

Andrew Stoddart. managing director of VIDA Architects, who has helped put the designs together, said: “The proposed development is very high quality. We have invested a great deal of design time and consideration to produce a building that is both contemporary and empathetic to the local area.

“Our aim is to regenerate the site and give it a positive use for the future.”

In the application to Calderdale Council the developers say the former care home will be demolished and “the apartments will cater to buyers wanting the opportunity to live within a stylish development finished to the highest standards and enjoying the benefits of the local amenities within a well established residential area”.

The current proposal suggests 35 new apartments will be a mix of 11 one-bedroom apartments, 19 two-bedroom apartments and five three-bedroom penthouse apartments.

The accommodation is split across three storeys with the top floor set back to reduce the overall massing effect of the building while also providing an opportunity to incorporate terrace spaces to the penthouse apartments

Developers say the current care home building that was closed in 2017 has fallen into a state of disrepair and lost its original character.