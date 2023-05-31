Calderdale care leader has been shortlisted for national housing care award

Lydia Woodall has been shortlisted in the Team Leader category of the Housing With Care Awards. The national awards are being held for the first time this year to recognise and celebrate excellence in supported and extra care housing.

Lydia leads teams of support workers in two services in Calderdale, both run by the adult health and social care charity Making Space.

Calderdale Carers Wellbeing Service provides carers aged over 18 with an extensive range of resources and support designed to promote their own health and wellbeing. The Calderdale Mental Health Carer Support service provides emotional support, advice and guidance to assist carers and help them to enjoy life outside of their caring roles. Both support services are based in Halifax

Lydia Woodall

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel on Grosvenor Square on June 9.

Lydia said: “It's such an honour to be nominated for this award.

“I am very passionate about my job and try my best to ensure my team members know how much I appreciate the care, compassion and enthusiasm they each bring to their roles on a daily basis.

"I believe that a team that feels supported and appreciated is going to deliver a better service to the carers we support so staff wellbeing will always be a priority to me.”

Lydia was nominated for the award by Cath Magee, the regional head of operations for Making Space in Yorkshire.

Cath said: “Lydia makes sure that her teams understand their purpose: to reach as many unpaid carers in Calderdale as possible and support them in whatever way they need.

“These teams not only support carers in all four localities in Halifax, they also run peer support groups, organise activities and trips, offer counselling support and expert benefits advice.

“And on top of all that, Lydia has raised just over £30,000 in the last year alone to support carers struggling with the cost of living.