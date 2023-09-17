News you can trust since 1853
Family hub launch at the Jubilee Children's Centre in Halifax. Sisters Ayat Osama, four, left, and Amal Osama, two, have a go on stilts.Family hub launch at the Jubilee Children's Centre in Halifax. Sisters Ayat Osama, four, left, and Amal Osama, two, have a go on stilts.
Calderdale celebrates opening first family hub offering support to parents

Calderdale has opened its first family hub.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST

The new service at Jubilee Children’s Centre, on Lightowler Road in Halifax, will see teams from Calderdale Council, the NHS, and voluntary and community organisations come together to showcase the support available for families with children aged from birth to 19, or to 25 for young people with SEND.

Parents will be able to go to the hub and talk to someone for advice, access early help, meet other families, take part in activities, and and join groups.

There will also be support including for infant feeding, emotional health and wellbeing, child development, stopping smoking and job advice.

The council hopes to open more hubs elsewhere in the borough over the coming months.

Calderdale Council is one of 75 local authorities chosen by the Government to pilot these centres aimed at getting the right help and services to families which need them.

It will get £3.25 million of funding over the three-year life of the project up to 2025.

