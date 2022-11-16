Calderdale charities work together to improve access to counselling and bereavement support

The Nick Smith Foundation was set up after Nick, from Lightcliffe near Halifax, died five years ago just 101 days after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

One of the aims of his friends and family who founded the registered charity was to boost support for Calderdale children facing the death of a parent, something Nick’s wife Rachel struggled to access with their children Hadyn and Georgia, who were aged five and two when he died.

The Foundation will end on its fifth anniversary in early 2023 and after Trustees have chosen to support Overgate because they wanted to support a sustainable and respected service offering counselling and bereavement support to the Calderdale and West Yorkshire community.

The investment being presented by The Nick Smith Foundation at Overgate Hospice – left to right: Dr Rachel Sheils, Overgate Hospice Medical Director; Rachel Smith, Nick’s wife; Stephen Naylor, Nick Smith Foundation Chair; Tracey Wilcocks, Overgate Hospice Director of Clinical Services; Kirsty Lloyd, Overgate Hospice Capital Appeal Fundraiser.

Tracey Wilcocks, Director of Clinical Services at Overgate Hospice, said: “This funding will allow us to increase our internal capacity, which will reduce waiting times, and support will be offered in an appropriate and timely manner.

“There’s an urgent need to improve access to bereavement services across Calderdale, and to ensure that people who have been bereaved are not ignored or left isolated.”

Nick’s wife Rachel Smith said: “Five years ago, when Nick died, we struggled to access counselling and bereavement support, particularly for our young children. We have been determined ever since to invest in services that change that, and we know how respected Overgate is for this and so many other things in our community.

“The money we have raised is thanks to efforts from so many people doing amazing things and donating incredibly generously, and we know the Hospice and its team will ensure the money we are investing with them will make a real difference for individuals and their families who are facing the worst possible news both today and long into the future.”

