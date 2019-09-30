Calderdale charity helping young people with mental health issues handed £100,000 boost

Healthy Minds, a charity which helps people struggling with mental health issues, has been awarded a grant worth £100,000

The charity, based in Halifax, has been working with the community for 12 years, offering help to 13,524 people through programmes including peer support groups, health and wellbeing workshops, and financial resilience support.

READ MORE: Mental health charity supporting people in Calderdale wins national award



The charity also offers emotional wellbeing support to all five to 19-year-olds in Calderdale through a new scheme and promotes mental health in black and minority ethnic communities – so far it has reached 1,556 people.

The new three-year grant from the Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales. builds on a previous grant of £48,504 awarded to the charity in 2016 and will contribute to the core costs of the charity team, allowing it to continue offering frontline support to those who have nowhere else to turn.

SPECIAL FEATURE: More still to be done to improve mental health services in Calderdale



Over half of the charity’s service users have a clinical diagnosis for their mental health condition – 63% have previously sought help from NHS services.

Jonny Richardson Glenn, Chief Officer of Healthy Minds Calderdale, said: “Every penny we receive counts and will help to make a life-changing impact. We put people in control of their recovery and help them to identify their strengths to overcome difficulties.

"Because of this grant from Lloyds Bank Foundation, we will be able to continue being there every step of the way for those struggling to cope with their mental health demons.”

Healthy Minds is one of six charities in Yorkshire and the Humber supported in Lloyds Bank Foundation’s latest funding round, which awarded £598,025 across the region, tackling issues such as mental health, sexual and domestic abuse.

So far in 2019, the Foundation has awarded 126 new grants worth over £12.2m to charities across England and Wales to help tackle complex social issues.

Paul Streets OBE, Chief Executive of Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, said: “Small and local charities play a vital role in their communities, reaching and helping people facing complex social issues to overcome them and move forward with their lives.

“But with public funding getting tighter and tighter and demand for their services rising, such charities are more important than ever. That is why at Lloyds Bank Foundation we are delighted to award new funding to Healthy Minds which will enable them to help more people improve their mental health in the years to come.

“We are committed to supporting small and local charities working in communities across the country, funding their work, helping them become stronger and more sustainable and helping raise their voice with policy-makers.”