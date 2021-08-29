Calderdale charity receives cash boost to continue its work to support families

Miller Homes, which offered £1,000 to one worthy winner, asked community groups from across the region to say, in no more than 200 words, why they should be the recipient.

After much consideration, Calderdale Lighthouse, a registered charity based in Halifax, was decided as the winner.

“Our warmest congratulations go to all the team at Calderdale Lighthouse, and we felt their application was particularly relevant and heart warming,” said Debbie Whittingham, Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire.

Miller Homes Yorkshire Community Fund 2021 recipients Calderdale Lighthouse. Pictured L-R Diane Barker, Chris Carlin of Miller Homes, Emma Poyser-Buxton.

“It is a fantastic community-based project that supports families and children across Yorkshire, and we hope that our donation will give them much needed support to continue the great work that they do.”

Established in 2018 the charity supports families with essential baby equipment, clothing, bedding, toiletries and toys. Referrals and requests for support are made through midwives, health visitors, schools and medical professionals to ensure help is given to the most in need.