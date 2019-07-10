Calderdale children score above average for reading in Key Stage 2 SAT results.

Calderdale is celebrating a rise in the number of children meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in this week’s SATs results.

Schools across the borough received the results of the test sat by 10 and 11-year-olds at the end of Key Stage Two yesterday.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services Councillor Adam Wilkinson, said: “Almost 65 per cent of pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths – which is a significant increase on previous years.

“Students in Calderdale have particularly excelled in reading tests, with over 74 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard, which is higher than the national average.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues to ensure good quality educational provision for all our young people, so we not only maintain these standards but raise attainment even further.”