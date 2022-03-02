Calderdale children's home team collects aid for Ukrainians

In just 24 hours, the staff from Norland View have sourced donations of clothes, toiletries and baby supplies from friends, families, neighbours and other homes.

The home's youngsters also put leaflets through neighbours' doors appealing for donations.

The supplies have been dropped off at the collection being organised by Halifax Ukrainian Club and The Leo Group.

Joanne O'Donnell and Becky Reid from Norland View in Sowerby Bridge with the donations collected.

Joanne O’Donnell, from the team said: "I am very proud of what we have achieved in such a small space of time and we will continue with our collection.