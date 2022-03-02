Calderdale children's home team collects aid for Ukrainians

The team at a children's home in Sowerby Bridge have been busy collecting a huge amount of aid supplies for people fleeing Ukraine.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 2:34 pm

In just 24 hours, the staff from Norland View have sourced donations of clothes, toiletries and baby supplies from friends, families, neighbours and other homes.

The home's youngsters also put leaflets through neighbours' doors appealing for donations.

The supplies have been dropped off at the collection being organised by Halifax Ukrainian Club and The Leo Group.

Joanne O'Donnell and Becky Reid from Norland View in Sowerby Bridge with the donations collected.

Joanne O’Donnell, from the team said: "I am very proud of what we have achieved in such a small space of time and we will continue with our collection.

"We visited the drop off point this morning and it was overwhelming to see people queuing to make donations and also very emotional."

