Calderdale Community Coaching Trust set to run independently of Halifax Panthers

The Shay

The Trust was formed as a charity limited by guarantee on May 23, 2007, representing Fax as its ‘charity arm’.

From January 1, 2022, Halifax Panthers have decided to apply for charitable status in their own right. The Trust will continue their work in the community and Chris Mitchell, manager of the Trust, will continue in his role. However the Trust will no longer be allowed to use the Panthers logo.

Malcolm Kielty MBE, Trustee of the Calderdale Community Coaching Trust, said: "Over the last 14 years the Trust has developed many positive social, health and community organisations such as The Young at Heart (Shay Stadium) Club, The Halifax Wheelchair Rugby League Club, the cheerleaders team of dancers, the Heritage Lunch Club, and Big Lottery Heritage Funding and Thrum Hall X111.

"It has also built relationships with all the community clubs and delivers Masters, Schools and Tag rugby league programmes. It is recognised by the game’s national governing body, the Rugby Football League, putting it in a strong position to attract grant funding and deliver World Cup events.

"The CCC Trust is aiming to build on this success in the future and wishes the Halifax Panthers RLFC all the best for success in the Championship 2022."