The Community Foundation for Calderdale organises the Calderdale Community Spirit Awards, honouring charities and volunteers across the borough.

Categories include New Charity of the Year, Fundraising Campaign of the Year, Best Marketing Campaign, Young Community Champion, Outstanding Individual, Charity of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

This year there is also a new category – Best Response to the Cost of Living Crisis.

Last year's Community Spirit Awards organised by the Community Foundation for Calderdale

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Venue in Barkisland on November 23.

Steve Duncan, CEO of The Community Foundation for Calderdale, said: "This is always a brilliant event celebrating all the phenomenal work happening in the charity sector in Calderdale.

"We’d like to thank all of our sponsors for helping us to enable this event to happen.”