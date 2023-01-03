Calderdale Community Transport handed financial boost by CAMRA Halifax and Calderdale

CTC representative Mandy Smith pictured with Adrian Steer (CAMRA Halifax and Calderdale Social Secretary) left and John Hartley (Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival Organiser) centre.

The charity was presented with a cheque for £1,265 last month during CAMRA Halifax and Calderdale’s Christmas social at the Dusty Miller pub in Mytholmroyd.

Community Transport Calderdale (CTC) were the festival charity at the 2022 Calderdale Beer and Cider Festival, which was held at the Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough at the end of September.

Breweries supplying the festival generously donated a range of items to the charity stall, which was staffed by CTC members, including bottled and canned beers, items of brewery clothing, pump clips, glasses and a range of other items.

Money was also donated by customers in the form of unused beer tokens and glass deposits.

Stod Fold Brewing Company owner, Paul Harris, also suggested that a proportion of money from a donated cask of Blonde+ should be added to charity funds and other smaller amounts were also incorporated.

Community Transport Calderdale assist people no longer able to access public transport. CTC’s accessible minibus and car services connect people with their community, reducing isolation and loneliness and support people at vulnerable times in their lives, such as when leaving hospital or can no longer drive.

The money raised at the festival will be used take people on trips and excursions to local and more distant attractions.

Over the last five festival years, in excess of £5,000 has been raised for charities in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Halifax and Luddendenfoot.

