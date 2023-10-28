News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Calderdale Council: Army of volunteers take to the streets to make part of Calderdale 'safer, cleaner and greener' ahead of winter

A legion of council workers and volunteers took to the streets of the Upper Calder Valley to help make the area “safer, cleaner and greener” and to prepare for winter.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council said the three days of action focused on the issues that matter the most to communities, from litter picking to road safety checks.

Volunteers and partner organisations supported the action, timed to take place in the run-up to the colder season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They targeted Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Luddendenfoot, Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden, Rishworth and Todmorden.

Most Popular
Some of the team members clearing up part of CalderdaleSome of the team members clearing up part of Calderdale
Some of the team members clearing up part of Calderdale

The idea will be rolled out across the whole of Calderdale over the coming months.

The council said it started with the Upper Valley because of its high risk of flooding.

The work included clearing litter and fly-tipping; removing graffiti; cleaning gullies; weeding and cutting back overhanging vegetation; checking licensed premises such as pubs and food outlets; doing vehicle speed checks; dealing with illegal parking; checking compliance with planning applications; and visiting empty homes to check for any issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Thank you to all the hard-working staff and volunteers for their amazing work.

Removing graffiti as part of the days of actionRemoving graffiti as part of the days of action
Removing graffiti as part of the days of action

“The work that they did – and continue to do all year round – is so important for local people’s quality of life across Calderdale, and we’ve had great feedback from the public.

“By tackling the issues that blight our communities, we can achieve our priorities of thriving towns and places, reduced inequalities and climate action.

“We can all play our part in protecting our distinctive borough and keeping it as clean, safe and tidy as we can.”

Related topics:Calderdale CouncilVolunteersHebden BridgeSowerby Bridge