Calderdale Council: Army of volunteers take to the streets to make part of Calderdale 'safer, cleaner and greener' ahead of winter
Calderdale Council said the three days of action focused on the issues that matter the most to communities, from litter picking to road safety checks.
Volunteers and partner organisations supported the action, timed to take place in the run-up to the colder season.
They targeted Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Luddendenfoot, Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden, Rishworth and Todmorden.
The idea will be rolled out across the whole of Calderdale over the coming months.
The council said it started with the Upper Valley because of its high risk of flooding.
The work included clearing litter and fly-tipping; removing graffiti; cleaning gullies; weeding and cutting back overhanging vegetation; checking licensed premises such as pubs and food outlets; doing vehicle speed checks; dealing with illegal parking; checking compliance with planning applications; and visiting empty homes to check for any issues.
Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Thank you to all the hard-working staff and volunteers for their amazing work.
“The work that they did – and continue to do all year round – is so important for local people’s quality of life across Calderdale, and we’ve had great feedback from the public.
“By tackling the issues that blight our communities, we can achieve our priorities of thriving towns and places, reduced inequalities and climate action.
“We can all play our part in protecting our distinctive borough and keeping it as clean, safe and tidy as we can.”