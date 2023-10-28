A legion of council workers and volunteers took to the streets of the Upper Calder Valley to help make the area “safer, cleaner and greener” and to prepare for winter.

Calderdale Council said the three days of action focused on the issues that matter the most to communities, from litter picking to road safety checks.

Volunteers and partner organisations supported the action, timed to take place in the run-up to the colder season.

They targeted Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Luddendenfoot, Sowerby Bridge, Ripponden, Rishworth and Todmorden.

Some of the team members clearing up part of Calderdale

The idea will be rolled out across the whole of Calderdale over the coming months.

The council said it started with the Upper Valley because of its high risk of flooding.

The work included clearing litter and fly-tipping; removing graffiti; cleaning gullies; weeding and cutting back overhanging vegetation; checking licensed premises such as pubs and food outlets; doing vehicle speed checks; dealing with illegal parking; checking compliance with planning applications; and visiting empty homes to check for any issues.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Thank you to all the hard-working staff and volunteers for their amazing work.

Removing graffiti as part of the days of action

“The work that they did – and continue to do all year round – is so important for local people’s quality of life across Calderdale, and we’ve had great feedback from the public.

“By tackling the issues that blight our communities, we can achieve our priorities of thriving towns and places, reduced inequalities and climate action.