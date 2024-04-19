Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restorative Social Care Services has applied to Calderdale Council for the certificate for the property.

The company wants to change the use of the property to enable it to be used as a small specialist care home for up to three children with emotional or behavioural difficulties, to be looked after by up to three carers.

The property – a six-bedroomed house – will be registered with regulator Ofsted as a three-bedroomed children’s home, says the company, with children undergoing a “stringent” impact risk assessment to ensure they integrate with the local community.

This considers the home, the environment, the community and peer groups, and assesses each child as an individual prior to admission into the home.

“The children will live at the property long-term, hopefully for many years.

“This is not a halfway house or emergency housing for children,” says a supporting statement with the application by agents Rose Consulting.

The home will aim to provide a smooth transition for child, who will come to live there through careful planning and consideration, say supporting statements.

The purpose of the home would be to support the child to build their confidence, help them in developing life skills and prepare them for life when they leave the home to fend for themselves.

This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping these children to have normal lives and not experience problems in later life, say the agents.

Although the new use would be a change of use, it is argued that there is little material difference between the uses, meaning planning permission is not required.

The change does need to be green-lit by Ofsted following a local assessment before it can operate, and both Ofsted and social services would make regular visits.

The company has a long-term contract with Calderdale Council to provide care for some of its looked-after children and this will allow young people to stay within their local area, say the supporting statements.