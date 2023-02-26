John Hutchinson, of Hays Lane in Mixenden, was using the land at Hays Lane for the storage of skips, vehicles, building materials and other waste without planning permission.

Calderdale Council issued an enforcement notice in December 2020 after Mr Hutchinson failed to clear the land of waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the breaching of planning rules, the council said they were concerned that the noise and disturbance from the site would affect nearby local properties, and there were highways safety concerns.

He had to pay nearly £1,000

It said planning enforcement officers visited the site several times but, despite reminders, the land remained uncleared.

The council said it “no choice but to prosecute for failure to comply with the enforcement notice”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hutchinson pleaded guilty when the case was heard at Bradford Magistrates Court and has been fined £384 and ordered to contribute £564 to the council’s costs.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “We take any breach of planning regulations very seriously and we will not hesitate to take appropriate action if necessary.

“Protecting Calderdale’s distinctive environment is so important and when we receive reports of issues like these, which blight our landscape, we act swiftly to find those responsible.

“After receiving reports of an issue at Hays Lane in Mixenden, our officers visited the site on a number of occasions to provide advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad