Calderdale Council has spent more than £250,000 on consultants' fees since 2020

Consultants' fees have cost Calderdale Council more than a quarter of a million pounds since 2020, the Halifax Courier can reveal.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
In response to a Freedom of Information request by the Courier, the council said they had spent £262,184.95 on consultants over the last three-and-a-half years.

It spent £25,341 in 2020, £72,430.86 in 2021, £122,188.70 in 2022 and has spent £42,188.70 so far this year.

The council was unable to tell the Courier what work was carried out by consultants, any names of consultancy firms used or what daily rate was charged.

Halifax Town HallHalifax Town Hall
Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “Consultants carry out specialist work for a specific need with clear objectives, when the required skills are not available in our workforce, when we need an independent or challenging view, or for projects where a permanent role isn’t required.

“We use our skills within the Council wherever possible and only appoint consultants when necessary, to support Council priorities and deliver the best outcomes for our local people and places.

“We have an approval process for the appointment of consultants, which ensures the spend is justified and provides value for money.

“As an ambitious council with widespread regeneration ongoing across Calderdale, the work of consultants can often be based on major projects that help bring in new investment and have far-reaching benefits for years to come.

"We also look at how consultants’ skills and knowledge can be transferred to Council staff to ensure continued learning and development.”

