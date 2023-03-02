News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale Council: Here is when there will be an update on Halifax Swimming Pool and North Bridge Leisure Centre

Calderdale Council has revealed when there will be news on what is happening with Halifax Swimming Pool and North Bridge Leisure Centre.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Leisure provision for the town is under review following the council’s decision, in the face of escalating inflation-stoked costs, to put plans to build a new leisure centre at North Bridge on ice.

Both Halifax Swimming Pool at Skircoat Road and North Bridge Leisure Centre have been closed for several months.

The council’s Cabinet had heard a proposed new pool and sports centre on the North Bridge Leisure Centre site was initially costed at around £28 million but had risen to £31 million, with rapidly rising building cost inflation set to push this to a further £35 million when ‘paused’.

North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.
In her latest report to the full council, Deputy Leader Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the options review, which will run through the year, is underway.

She said a preferred option will be identified this month.

She said: “The team have been reviewing alternate sites, carrying out a full assessment of the Halifax pool and have also been reviewing local need for leisure provision.

“The first phase of the review will conclude in early March with identification of a preferred option, which will then be subject to further development and costing.

Coun Scullion said “positive” conversations continue to be held with the Department for Levelling Up, Homes and Communities – who have awarded the council £12.2 million towards the leisure scheme – and the department was kept fully briefed on the project status.

