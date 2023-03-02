Leisure provision for the town is under review following the council’s decision, in the face of escalating inflation-stoked costs, to put plans to build a new leisure centre at North Bridge on ice.

Both Halifax Swimming Pool at Skircoat Road and North Bridge Leisure Centre have been closed for several months.

The council’s Cabinet had heard a proposed new pool and sports centre on the North Bridge Leisure Centre site was initially costed at around £28 million but had risen to £31 million, with rapidly rising building cost inflation set to push this to a further £35 million when ‘paused’.

North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax.

In her latest report to the full council, Deputy Leader Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the options review, which will run through the year, is underway.

She said a preferred option will be identified this month.

She said: “The team have been reviewing alternate sites, carrying out a full assessment of the Halifax pool and have also been reviewing local need for leisure provision.

“The first phase of the review will conclude in early March with identification of a preferred option, which will then be subject to further development and costing.