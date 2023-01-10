Calderdale Council is stepping up its campaign to recruit more foster carers with Q&A session

In Calderdale, like the rest of the country, there is a shortage of local authority foster carers to care for children and young people of all ages.

As part of the 2023 fostering recruitment campaign, the Council is hosting a live session on Thursday 12 January called ‘Fostering a new beginning’. The session can be viewed across the Council’s social media platforms from 7pm.

Those who tune in will be able to hear from four expert panellists, consisting of Diane Drury, the Council’s Assistant Director, Children and Young People’s Services; Kate Duffy, the Council’s Fostering Team Manager; Beverley Janes-Hurst, the Council’s Fostering Practice Manager; and Jo Dye, a local foster carer.

Calderdale Fostering campaign

The panel will be able to provide lots of information about what fostering for Calderdale Council entails. They’ll also be answering people’s questions from the live chat across all aspects of fostering for Calderdale.

Fostering for Calderdale Council is not-for-profit. The safety and wellbeing of the child or children involved is the main priority and the Council is looking to find loving foster families in the Calderdale area who can enable a young people to remain close to their birth family and friends.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, said: “There are many reasons why people choose to foster – it could be the perfect way to make a positive change and do something amazing in 2023. Most importantly, the decision could also make a huge difference to a young person’s life.

“The ‘Fostering a new beginning’ live Q&A session on Thursday 12 January is available for everyone on our social media channels and is a great opportunity to find out more about fostering with the Council from our expert panel and the people who know the process first-hand.”

Fostering Q&A

Tune into the Q&A at 7pm on Thursday 12 January 2023 at www.youtube.com.

