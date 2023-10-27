Calderdale Council has issued a response after Halifax’s Acapulco nightclub hit out over their lack of action over fly-tipping and rubbish in the area.

Staff at the club are calling on other town centre businesses to join them in cleaning up the area after they conducted a clear-up of rubbish, fly tipping and drug-related debris.

The club say they reached out to the Calderdale Council and were told “the council don’t deal with surface rats". The club then approached Halifax MP Holly Lynch, who contacted the council and was told they would contact the Acapulco. But the club say they are still waiting to hear from the council.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Supporting thriving towns and places across Calderdale is a council priority. Alongside our ongoing investment in major regeneration projects throughout the borough, we take anything that blights our local areas very seriously.

Councillor Jenny Lynn

“We do all we can to tackle the issue of fly-tipping, including trying to find evidence within the rubbish and through our mobile cameras. If there is evidence, we won’t hesitate to prosecute the culprits using our enforcement powers. If fly-tipping is on private land we’ll work with landowners to ensure the issues are resolved.

“We do proactive work to minimise the presence of pests and vermin, including a robust programme of food hygiene inspections, taking action to ensure businesses manage their waste responsibly, and sweeping streets, litter picking and emptying bins regularly.

“Our hardworking teams thoroughly sweep Halifax town centre every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning, starting in the early hours. From Monday to Friday we have two dedicated large wheeled carts (increased from one last year), with staff picking litter, emptying bins and dealing with any other issues they find. We also make sure all litter bins are emptied over the weekend, and we’re soon putting in place bigger bins to stop them overflowing in busy periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, our team of Community Safety Wardens maintain a regular presence in Halifax town centre.