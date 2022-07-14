Calderdale Council issues response after being urged to suspend sale of Hipperholme Library

Councillor George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) has called for a halt to the sale of the building while a complaint about the circumstances of its closure is considered.

Coun Robinson said Calderdale Conservatives have submitted a formal complaint to the Secretary of State for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) arguing that the council’s Labour Cabinet had not properly consulted the public immediately before agreeing to close the building – one of eight libraries across Calderdale – in November 2020 under the Future Council proposals.

The Secretary of State is now investigating whether the council can discharge its statutory duties in providing a comprehensive and efficient library service and if the Minister finds against the council, a public inquiry will be launched, he said.

Hipperholme Library

Coun Robinson said in light of what might transpire, the library building sale should be halted until the position was clear.

If the DCMS found the council to be at fault the council could avoid a public inquiry by withdrawing library closures and undertaking a consultation – but they would not be able to do this if the building had been sold, said Coun Robinson.

But Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “As part of the Future Council work in response to financial pressures, the Council explored interest from community groups to take over the running of several of the borough’s library buildings, to give them a sustainable future, maintain valued public services and access a wider range of funding opportunities.

“We are actively working with six groups, including two Parish Councils and community organisations who have come together with enthusiasm and commitment to developing community hubs in their local area. Sadly, there was no interest from the local communities in relation to two of the libraries that have closed, which included Hipperholme.

“Council officers have met with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and provided data and evidence in relation to the extensive consultation undertaken around plans for the library buildings.