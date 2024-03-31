Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council is one of 75 local authorities to receive funding from the Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care to invest in the hubs.

Having opened a pilot hub at the Jubilee Centre in central Halifax six months ago, more Calderdale families will soon have access to more services close to home to help give babies, children and young people the best start in life, says the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All children’s centres will become family hubs – providing the same wide range of services and support that children’s centres do with the addition of new services that support families and children aged from birth to 19 – or 25 for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Celebrating the family hub launch at the Central Halifax hub at Jubilee in September 2023

The extra services include help with infant feeding, a new service to support the mental health of new families, child development and more speech and language therapy, a new programme to support dads, more support from other families, and opportunities to volunteer to support easier access to health advice for the whole family.

Help is available online too with a new digital platform – https://calderdalefamilyhubs.org.uk .

Each family hub network brings together services including family support, early help, breastfeeding support, midwives, health visitors, GPs and their teams, therapists, youth services and activities for young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The network will also include other local organisations and groups that work with families and young people, such as schools, libraries, youth provision and parent and toddler groups.

Coun Tim Swift

Support can be in person at a family hub, out in the community, at home or online. Parents, carers and local community groups are involved in the development and delivery of hubs, said cabinet member for Public Health, Coun Tim Swift.

“It’s great to start growing our family hubs network, bringing together more services where families live – from getting advice and early help, to meeting other local families, taking part in activities and joining groups,” he said.