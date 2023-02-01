Traders have been up in arms over the council’s suggestion to get rid of the car park at the bottom of Coronation Street and turn it into a green space, saying those parking spaces are vital to the town.

Those business-owners include the owner of popular and cinema The Rex, Charles Morris, who has warned if the car park goes, so might the historic cinema.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition objecting to the idea, which is part of the Future High Streets revamp,

Dave Jackson at BAC Outdoor Leisure, Elland, with petition of traders who want to save Coronation Street Car Park.

Now Calderdale Council has said it is reviewing proposals for the car park, following feedback.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Councillor Sarah Courtney, said: “We’re passionate about supporting strong, thriving towns and places where residents and visitors want to spend time and businesses want to invest.

“Over £6million of funding from the Future High Streets Fund is set to transform the centre of Elland, including improvements to public spaces and natural features. This significant investment will help to create a thriving market town which is vibrant, safe and a great place to live, work or visit.

“The proposals for Elland include revised road layouts with wider pavements and other measures to support pedestrian and cyclist access, especially on Southgate which will be pedestrianised.

Coronation Street Car Park, Elland

"Further enhancements to the Market Square are also proposed and refurbishment is also being undertaken of a local community building, the Cartwheel Club, bringing the building back into use as a multifunctional hub for services.

“Following feedback, we’re reviewing the proposals for the car park area of Coronation Street.

"We’re developing further options for this space, still incorporating necessary changes to link with the highways and pedestrian improvements around the town.

“Local communities and residents will be provided with opportunity to comment on the different options as soon as they are available.”

Mr Morris shared his concerns about the car park plans when they were first made public, saying: “We have brought hundreds of thousands of visitors into Elland over the years, to the benefit not just of ourselves but the local pubs and cafes too.

