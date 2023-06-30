In response to recent major housing-related incidents, the Government has updated housing policies, giving greater powers to councils to deal with and prevent significant issues of substandard housing and disrepair.

Calderdale Council say they have a strong track record of working with landlords, agents and tenants to improve housing conditions, and tackling non-compliance.

Cabinet Members will discuss a proposed new Housing Enforcement Policy at a public meeting on Monday 10 July.

View of Halifax, from Beacon Hill

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “There are people living in Calderdale who are severely affected by poor housing conditions, and this makes them vulnerable. We’re committed to protecting people’s health, safety, wellbeing and quality of life, reducing the inequalities they face, and helping our towns and environment to thrive.

“We’ve made significant progress on housing enforcement this year, and now we’re planning to step this up by having more staff out in our communities so they can take action as early as possible – whether that’s raising awareness and educating landlords and tenants, or, as a last resort, taking legal action if housing standards are a continued concern.”

If agreed, the Housing Enforcement Policy would go to full council for approval, with the aim of ensuring that:

– All homes, including those in multiple occupation, privately owned or rented, or provided by registered social housing providers, are free from hazards that affect residents’ and visitors’ health and safety.

– Private rented accommodation and tenancies are managed in line with legal requirements and meet minimum energy efficiency ratings.

– All licensable properties are licensed, and all licence conditions are met.

– Empty properties are tackled and brought back into use to address security, statutory nuisance issues and the look and feel of communities.

– People who own or live in private homes do not cause statutory nuisance or risks to public health and safety, the environment and neighbourhoods.

– Lettings and property management businesses are correctly registered and comply with the law

– Appropriate enforcement action is taken to protect people from landlords or agents who repeatedly ignore regulations.