The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found the council was at fault over the issue, which initially stemmed from the man’s payment arrangements for his bill for 2019 to 2020.

The ombudsman said the council had incorrectly used an attachment of earnings order to recover council tax arrears directly from his wages.

The council used the order despite the man making payments in accordance with a previously agreed repayment arrangement.

Halifax Town Hall

The timing meant financial pressure was placed on the man during a Christmas holiday period, which he would have not anticipated nor accounted for, says the ombudsman’s report.

The order had caused him financial hardship and has impacted his ability to pay other debts he owes, the man said.

The ombudsman found the council had also delayed in responding to, and acknowledging, the man’s complaint.

“Had the council or its complaints department acknowledged the man’s correspondence, it could have stopped the attachment of earnings and prevented the deductions being taken from his wages.

“I have not seen any evidence to demonstrate the council acknowledged or registered his concerns as a complaint and this is fault,” said the ombudsman.

The man said he would like the council to apologise, terminate the attachment of earnings and make an award in recognition of the distress and impact its actions has had on him.