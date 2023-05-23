Calderdale Council received more than 2,000 complaints about noise last year according to new figures

Data released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal there were 2,180 noise complaints made to the council last year.

More than half the complaints - 1,615 - were made about noise from domestic properties.

There were 178 complaints about licensed premises, 158 complaints about industrial premises and 199 complaints about street noise.

View of Halifax, from Beacon Hill

Eighty nine complaints were made about noise from commercial premises and 21 complaints were made about food premises.

The most complained about area in Calderdale for noise levels was Halifax north and east - 6-2 - which consists of Mixenden, Ovenden, Illingworth, Warley, Northowram and Shelf.

The lower valley - Brighouse, Rastrick, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Elland, Greetland and Stainland - was complained about 559 times and Halifax central - Sowerby Bridge, Park and Skircoat - was complained about 409 times.

The upper valley - Calder, Luddenfoot, Todmorden and Ryburn - was complained about 371 times and Halifax town - Town and Boothtown - was complained about 239 times.

Stage one letters were sent out in 1,022 cases, but 404 of the incidents saw no further action taken, some because of insufficient evidence.

One licence was revoked by the council because of a noise complaint, while one community protection was issued, 11 referrals were made to other agencies and one verbal warning was issued.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, Andrew Pitts, said: “We understand the disruption and stress that excessive noise can cause in people's lives.

“Each case is different, but we take concerns seriously, assess the impact of the noise on people's overall wellbeing and do all within our legal powers to resolve these issues.

“Depending on the circumstances, it may be useful to politely speak to the person responsible for the noise in an effort to resolve the problem informally. We have sample letters available on our website so support people with this process.

“If problems persist, we will write or speak to the person(s) or business being complained about. This intervention by the Council usually solves most noise complaints.

“If the issue still isn’t resolved, further investigative techniques, including the use of noise-recording equipment or attending in person at the time the noise is being heard, can be used which can lead to further enforcement action. This can involve legal notices being served and in serious cases may constitute a criminal offence which could then result in seizure of equipment, works-in-default, a fine being issued, or prosecution.