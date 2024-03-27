Calderdale Council say road sign with the wrong name has been fixed after being spotted in Halifax
Calderdale Council say an incorrect road sign on Rochdale Road has been put right and that it was the fault of one of their suppliers.
The sign, situated on the way into King Cross, incorrectly read Kings Cross at the top.
A Calderdale Council spokesperson, said: “As soon as the issue with the signage on the King Cross junction, near Halifax was brought to our attention, we investigated how this had happened and established this was an error by one of the suppliers within the manufacturing process.
"Officers have since attended the site and carried out a temporary fix. If a replacement sign or section is required, the cost of this will be recovered from the supplier.”
