Calderdale Council says Halifax's new swimming pool should still be opening in 2026 despite cash crisis

Halifax’s new pool and leisure centre is going ahead and should still be finished by March 2026.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That is according to Calderdale Council’s cabinet members and despite tough budget proposals being made so the council can balance its books.

Proposed cuts include jobs losses and selling off the Shay Stadium - home to football’s FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers rugby league club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion, said Calderdale people deserve a decent quality of life and replacing the old leisure centre at North Bridge with a new £35m one on the same site is still happening.

North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax

Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Strainland) had asked at a cabinet public question time for a progress update on what was happening with the new pool and leisure centre.

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the team is on track to sign off a revised layout after changes were made.

To realise the projec,t some original elements including a steam room, a sauna and a wellness suite were dropped for cost reasons, and new architects brought in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a new initial cost plan and operating income assessment and that should be done by the end of this month,” said Coun Scullion.

Leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion

“Following this, detailed designs are due to complete in April, following which tenders will be invited from potential contractors.

“This will enable us to bring a revised paper to cabinet in the summer, say officers, setting out and requesting full cost approvals to let the works contract.

“That’s this year, summer 2024, and to begin construction this autumn.

“Construction is due to be complete by March 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Scullion said the council was very grateful for £12.2 million which had been allocated from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund and officers updated civil servants and ministers on project progress as part of regular monitoring returns.

“We’re all looking forward to it, I can’t tell you how much,” she said.

Spiralling costs saw the project put on ice for a year between autumn 2022 and autumn 2023, which involved rethinking options.