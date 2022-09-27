A view over Halifax

Calder Valley based watchdog Equal Care Co-op and Open Data Services recommends changes it says are needed to address grievances.

These include over the “time and task” model of providing care, which it says prioritises quantity over quality, and issues of “racist stereotyping” faced by members of ethnic communities.

Respondees said they were left feeling “things were done to rather than with” them, it says.

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn

The report, looking at Calderdale and Islington, compiled by Dr Maria-Christina Vogli and Equal Care, says: “Experiences of neglect, isolation and mistreatment were discussed in the case of care home residents and ethnic minority groups.

“Powerlessness was experienced widely and was driven by fear of being denied services.

“Additional power imbalances in relation to language, cultural and racist stereotypes were evident regarding the experiences of people belonging to ethnic minorities.”

Following workshops partly informing the report’s work, the Nur e Sabil group has been formed in Calderdale – a self-advocacy organisation aiming to support the borough’s Muslim communities in dealing with health and social care issues.

Having met with the group, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Calderdale Council, Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) has asked two of the council’s scrutiny panels, to undertake a review of care services.

He says: “Given the serious nature of allegations being made by multiple families and the impact on community cohesion, I am requesting an urgent scrutiny review is undertaken so we can learn the lessons of what has gone wrong and rapidly implement much-needed changes in service provision.”

In response, Calderdale Council says it takes its care responsibilities very seriously, and practices are now being reviewed, having met with the families involved in the report, saying it is looking into their individual concerns and is keen to work with the community and Nur e Sabil.

Among recommendations the report calls for are more personalised and tailored care, greater involvement for individuals and their families at all stages, and effective training and support for social and care workers in relation to providing culturally-appropriate support, with a particular focus on religious practice, customs and language.

Council Cabinet member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) said the council was responsible for care of vulnerable people.

“We want to thank those who have shared their own experiences and those of their family members.

“We want you to know that we have heard your voices and we acknowledge and appreciate that it has been difficult and distressing for you to share your stories.

“We take this responsibility very seriously and we will work closely with all involved to make sure we carefully and thoroughly consider the recommendations in the report to jointly agree a way forward and a clear action plan.

“We are not able to comment on individual cases publicly but will make sure lessons are learned from the issues that have been highlighted.

“We are strongly committed to providing the best and most appropriate care and support.