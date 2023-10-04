Calderdale Council staff members who go above and beyond are recognised at awards ceremony

Calderdale Council staff who go above and beyond for our communities were recognised at the annual Our Stars awards ceremony.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A record number of nominations highlighted the massive range of services that the council provides – from care, community protection and tackling the cost of living crisis, to housing, libraries, finance and ICT.

The shortlisted staff gathered at the awards ceremony at the Arches, Dean Clough in Halifax, which was funded through sponsorship from local organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Tuddenham, Chief Executive of Calderdale Council, said: “The council’s vast and varied work touches the lives of everyone across Calderdale. Our amazing staff and volunteers are putting the council’s three priorities into action every day, with support from local communities. They’re helping our towns to thrive, reducing inequalities and taking climate action, in challenging circumstances.

Team of the Year - Early Advice and Support Team

“The Our Stars awards are an opportunity to recognise the impact that staff and volunteers make in helping people to live happier, healthier and larger lives, in towns and places where people want to live, work, do business and visit.

“Congratulations to all the winners, whose stories are heart-warming and inspiring.”

The council’s Early Advice and Support Team was named Team of the Year for its tireless work alongside voluntary organisations to help the most vulnerable residents.

Volunteers of the Year - Independent Visitors Team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Independent Visitors won Volunteers of the Year. Independent Visitors support, advise and befriend a child or young person in care. They share a hobby, sport or interest, help with school or college work and go on outings, building up a trusting relationship.

The Town and Place Ambassador Award went to the Place Development Team, which was formed in September 2021 to help businesses get back on their feet and to get the visitor economy thriving again after the pandemic.

Richard Armitage and his team, the Healthy Homes Team, were named Climate Heroes. They support residents struggling to stay warm in the cost of living crisis because of high energy bills.

Louise Moreland, a child protection social worker, came top in the Reducing Inequalities award. She has shown great kindness and gone above and beyond to help a vulnerable mother make positive changes to be able to safely parent her child.

The full list of Our Stars winners is as follows:

Town and Place Ambassador Award: The Place Development Team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Climate Hero(es) Award: Richard Armitage and The Healthy Homes Team

Reducing Inequalities Award: Louise Moreland – Children’s Social Worker

Early Career Colleague of the Year Award: Louis Smith - Early Intervention Team, Children and Young People’s Services

Team of the Year Award: The Early Advice and Support Team

Inspirational Leader Award: Sarah Richardson – Assistant Director of Customer Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improvement and Innovation Award: Intermediate Care Team - Adult Services and Wellbeing

Outstanding Act of Kindness Award: Nasar Ahmed – HR Contracts and Payroll Administrator; Siobhan Laheney – Asset Planning Manager; The Family Intervention Team - Children and Young People’s Services; Faye Hamer – Customer First Operations Lead; and Graham Teal - Contract Monitoring and Support Officer – Waste Management

Volunteer(s) of the Year Award: Independent Visitors Team

Health and Wellbeing Award: Jane Kirk – People Development Manager

Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Award: Roberta Crossley – Libraries Team Leader

Leader’s Award: Sheron Hobson – Policy and Partnership Support Officer