Calderdale Council staff members who go above and beyond are recognised at awards ceremony
A record number of nominations highlighted the massive range of services that the council provides – from care, community protection and tackling the cost of living crisis, to housing, libraries, finance and ICT.
The shortlisted staff gathered at the awards ceremony at the Arches, Dean Clough in Halifax, which was funded through sponsorship from local organisations.
Robin Tuddenham, Chief Executive of Calderdale Council, said: “The council’s vast and varied work touches the lives of everyone across Calderdale. Our amazing staff and volunteers are putting the council’s three priorities into action every day, with support from local communities. They’re helping our towns to thrive, reducing inequalities and taking climate action, in challenging circumstances.
“The Our Stars awards are an opportunity to recognise the impact that staff and volunteers make in helping people to live happier, healthier and larger lives, in towns and places where people want to live, work, do business and visit.
“Congratulations to all the winners, whose stories are heart-warming and inspiring.”
The council’s Early Advice and Support Team was named Team of the Year for its tireless work alongside voluntary organisations to help the most vulnerable residents.
The Independent Visitors won Volunteers of the Year. Independent Visitors support, advise and befriend a child or young person in care. They share a hobby, sport or interest, help with school or college work and go on outings, building up a trusting relationship.
The Town and Place Ambassador Award went to the Place Development Team, which was formed in September 2021 to help businesses get back on their feet and to get the visitor economy thriving again after the pandemic.
Richard Armitage and his team, the Healthy Homes Team, were named Climate Heroes. They support residents struggling to stay warm in the cost of living crisis because of high energy bills.
Louise Moreland, a child protection social worker, came top in the Reducing Inequalities award. She has shown great kindness and gone above and beyond to help a vulnerable mother make positive changes to be able to safely parent her child.
The full list of Our Stars winners is as follows:
Town and Place Ambassador Award: The Place Development Team
Climate Hero(es) Award: Richard Armitage and The Healthy Homes Team
Reducing Inequalities Award: Louise Moreland – Children’s Social Worker
Early Career Colleague of the Year Award: Louis Smith - Early Intervention Team, Children and Young People’s Services
Team of the Year Award: The Early Advice and Support Team
Inspirational Leader Award: Sarah Richardson – Assistant Director of Customer Services
Improvement and Innovation Award: Intermediate Care Team - Adult Services and Wellbeing
Outstanding Act of Kindness Award: Nasar Ahmed – HR Contracts and Payroll Administrator; Siobhan Laheney – Asset Planning Manager; The Family Intervention Team - Children and Young People’s Services; Faye Hamer – Customer First Operations Lead; and Graham Teal - Contract Monitoring and Support Officer – Waste Management
Volunteer(s) of the Year Award: Independent Visitors Team
Health and Wellbeing Award: Jane Kirk – People Development Manager
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Award: Roberta Crossley – Libraries Team Leader
Leader’s Award: Sheron Hobson – Policy and Partnership Support Officer
Chief Executive’s Award: Heidi Waters - Strategic Housing Delivery Manager