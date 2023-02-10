More than 2,000 have signed a petition expressing concerns about three of the schemes earmarked to share in £17.1 million Town Deal money allocated to Todmorden.

The petition states: “This petition is to raise our concerns as business people and local people of Todmorden, that we have not been consulted on how the money from the Town Deal will be spent.

“Our main concerns are under the headings ‘Public Places in the heart of Todmorden’, ‘Enterprise in the heart of Todmorden’, ‘the Riverside project’ and everything listed in these headings.”

Bramsche Square car park, Todmorden

Todmorden Town Deal Board’s proposals for Public Places in the heart of Todmorden includes a multi-purpose event space at Bramsche Square, next to Todmorden Market in the heart of town.

Businesses are concerned about a loss of parking spaces as a result of the proposals.

The board’s proposals say flexible uses can include short term parking and believe changes will boost numbers using the town centre – but the petition indicates this has not calmed concerns.

The Enterprise in the heart of Todmorden proposals suggest developing a three-storey building on land close to Bramsche Square. This could house start-up businesses, with some shop space, a cafe, a cycle hub, space for business and training units and some accommodation.

Todmorden Market

The Riverside project proposals, at the Bellholme site at Walsden – which is in not-for-profit organisation Upper Calder Valley Renaissance’s ownership - include widening leisure use and increasing income-generating activities alongside refurbishment, modernising the pavilion and establishing a cafe.

In all the Town Deal has eight projects, proposed by the Town Deal Board.