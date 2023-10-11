Fireworks are being lobbed at children and “cannon” rocket launchers that can set off eight fireworks at a time are being used in part of Halifax.

That is according to Warley ward councillor Amnanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem) who asked Calderdale Council’s cabinet what action was being taken ahead of Bonfire Night.

Incidents did not just happen around this time of year, she said, and she frequently received complaints from residents about fireworks being let off at 2am or 3am in the morning.

Recently, she said a resident trying to clear up remains of fireworks which had been let off in West View Park had found they included three-feet

-long “cannon” launchers which set off eight fireworks at once and was the sort of equipment you might expect to see at organised displays.

Coun Parsons-Hulse went on: “Residents in Warley Road have witnessed children and young people lighting fireworks and throwing them at cars.

“Two young people have stopped playing football in West View Park now as they were attacked with fireworks repeatedly."

She referred to last year’s Bonfire Night when scores of youths were reported hurling fireworks at cars and buildings on Parkinson Lane.

“I’d like to know what you’re going to do to help stop this happening again this year and what we’re going to put in place to reassure our residents in this situation that it is going to be dealt with,” she said.

She also asked when the council was going to start using its powers and administer public space protection orders to stop this “dangerous behaviour”.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities Coun Jenny Lynn said this Bonfire Night there has been planning work between the council’s neighbourhood team, its community safety officers, the police and the fire service to help reduce problems ongoing at fortnightly meetings since March.

She added that whenever the council anticipate that there might be fireworks being let off, community wardens are deployed.