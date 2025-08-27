Calderdale Council warn residents about scam text message

Calderdale Council are warning about a scam text message being circulated to residents in the borough.

The council say the scam text message claims that the recipient owes a parking fine and urges them to click a suspicious link to pay.

But the council say they never send text messages to alert drivers that they have received a penalty charge notice, which will either be attached to the windscreen of a vehicle or it will be issued through the post.

Residents are being urged not to click on any links in these scam messages.

If you receive a message like this, you can report it to Action Fraud via actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

If you're ever unsure about a message claiming to be from Calderdale Council, contact the council directly through their official channels.