Calderdale Council warn residents about scam text message

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Calderdale Council are warning about a scam text message being circulated to residents in the borough.

The council say the scam text message claims that the recipient owes a parking fine and urges them to click a suspicious link to pay.

Most Popular

But the council say they never send text messages to alert drivers that they have received a penalty charge notice, which will either be attached to the windscreen of a vehicle or it will be issued through the post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents are being urged not to click on any links in these scam messages.

Halifax Town Hallplaceholder image
Halifax Town Hall

If you receive a message like this, you can report it to Action Fraud via actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

If you're ever unsure about a message claiming to be from Calderdale Council, contact the council directly through their official channels.

Related topics:Calderdale CouncilResidents
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice