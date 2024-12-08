Calderdale councillors confirm support for Climate and Nature Bill which Parliament will debate in the New Year

Calderdale councillors have reaffirmed their support for a bill seeking to address climate change, which Parliament will debate early in the New Year.

Green Party members accepted a Labour amendment which also re-affirmed support given by the council to the Climate and Nature Bill, which has cross-party support.

Proposing the motion at a meeting of the full council, Green councillors urged colleagues to step up support for the bill, which is so far backed by 180 MPs from a range of parties.

Councillors agreed to urge Calderdale’s MPs, Labour’s Kate Dearden (Halifax) and Josh Fenton-Glynn (Calder Valley) to support the bill.

They also agreed to write to Zero Hour, the organisers of the cross-party campaign for the bill, expressing the council’s support.

The bill’s second reading is due in Parliament on January 24 and will require support from the majority of MPs if it is to become law, said Green Party leader Coun Martin Hey (Northowram and Shelf).

As debating time for motions had run out, a vote was taken without further discussion.

Before the meeting, Coun Hey said: “The Bill puts in place a framework that requires the Government to implement a strategy that ensures that the country meets our targets on climate and nature.

“Just as important, it says that this must be done in a fair way, one that has public support.

“In addition, the bill will set nature on the path to recovery by 2030.”

Proposer of the motion, Coun Elaine Hey, said Calderdale Council declared a Climate Emergency in 2019 and have followed that up with the establishment of a Climate Partnership in order to act on it.

The council has also won an award to Climate Change Leadership at this year’s Local Government Awards.

“This is all great news but local action is not sufficient.

“The Climate and Nature bill must pass in order to ensure that the Government is legally required to reach the targets that they have signed up to including the reversal of nature decline by 2030.

“To date 371 councils across the country have signed up to support the Bill.

“Our motion asks Calderdale Council to do the same,” she said.