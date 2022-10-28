After several years of declining performance, when less than 30 per cent of “minor” applications were being dealt with in line with targets, this is almost back up to a 70 per cent benchmark, councillors heard.

The council’s lead Planning officer, Richard Seaman, was updating members on progress with the plan, put in place after poor performance.

Councillors had previously heard problems were due in large part to staff cuts made in recent years as the council balanced its budget.

A bird's eye view of part of Calderdale

Workload had increased over the same period with development of the draft Local Plan running alongside regular services.

A result had been increasing complaints, often raised by councillors contacted by frustrated customers in their wards, and the council’s Cabinet had approved budget to hire staff, as well as make important technological changes, in this year’s budget.

The result had not just been extra staffing – difficult in a tough recruitment market – but overhaul of process and best use of digital technology to improve services, council Place Scrutiny Board members heard.

Relationships with customers could still be challenging but the building blocks were there.

Building confidence with users of the planning system – agents, applicants, the public and councillors – was another goal going forward, said Mr Seaman’s report.