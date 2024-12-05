Calderdale couple set to raise more money than ever with annual raffle for Macmillan Cancer Support

Paul and Jane Bottomley

Sowerby Bridge couple Paul and Jane Bottomley are hoping to raise more money than ever this year with their fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support in Halifax.

The couple say they are on target to smash last year's total of £2,065 with their raffle of super hampers.

"We've got a bigger team now, we've involved people at my work and people at Tesco's and they've all been absolutely brilliant, so supportive," Paul said.

"We've had two pubs in Elland that have donated some big bottles of spirits which have raised hundreds of pounds and a friend at Tesco's in King Cross have raised over £1,000.

"Last year the Macmillan unit wanted a microwave for their canteen and then we gave them the rest of the money.

"But if they don't need anything this year, the whole amount will just go to the unit.

"I started doing this to take my mind off what Jane was going through and it's just escaled every year."

The couple have raised £76,000 in total and Paul says his goal is to reach £100,000.

The money raised has helped to buy new equipment such as wheelchairs, machines and trolleys as well as cutlery, books and DVD's for patients.

Search Paul Bottomley on Facebook for details on how to enter.