Calderdale cricket club wishes to renew planning permission for caravan at side of ground
Walsden Cricket Club, who currently top the Lancashire League’s second division in the promotion hunt, seeks renewal of a temporary planning permission from Calderdale Council for the caravan, placed behind the existing fence line at its Scott Street ground.
Walsden have a long and distinguished history, being former champions of the Central Lancashire League and, as recently as 2018, the Lancashire League, in which neighbours and derby rivals Todmorden are in the top flight, joining following the CLL’s final season in 2015.
Both leagues have frequently employed professionals, a historic example at Scott Street being during Walsden’s 1975 Central Lancashire League-winning season, when future Australian test player Trevor Chappell, youngest of that country’s three international cricket siblings alongside older brothers Greg and Ian, starred.
For a team playing a high standard of cricket, the club’s CLL and LL title-winning sides in the 2010s were unusual in almost all the players were born or resident within a couple of miles of Scott Street.
Car parking can be accommodated if required within the club car park, which has access from Scott Street and would not need to be changed, say supporting statements with the application.
The standard design caravan provides a home for the club’s professional during the cricket season which runs from April to end of September and would not be occupied outside those dates, says the club.
The statement says: “The club is a local cricket and bowling club and employs the services of a visiting foreign professional during the season.
“They are obliged to provide accommodation and this provides an economic solution to the requirement for a small local club.
“The caravan is in a position which is not intrusive and allows the professional to have easy access to the ground at all times for coaching and practice sessions with the various teams and youth initiatives.”
So far, statutory consultees, including highways and biodiversity officers, do not see any problems with renewal.
The application – number 24/00600/FUL – can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.
